This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about a woman who recently returned her broke down Christmas tree to Costco, ten days after the new year because the Christmas it was “dead” and Costco actually gave her a full refund.

Jeffrey actually doesn’t see anything wrong with this because he recently returned something bizarre…his spray tan. Listen to the clip above to find out why he had to return his spray tan.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever returned? Comment below!

Read more about the woman returning her Christmas tree HERE.

