Unless otherwise indicated below, WNEW-FM’s general contest rules apply to WNEW-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WNEW-FM contest, please see below.

You can also view WNEW-FM’s General Contest Rules .

MAT KEARNEY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 15, 2018 – January 18, 2018

For the FRESH Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 15, 2018 and 5:00PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty-two (22) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Mat Kearney on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Caroline Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAT KEARNEY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – January 17, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Up to thirteen (13) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Mat Kearney on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Caroline Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

KESHA & MACKLEMORE @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Kesha & Macklemore Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Friday, July 27, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and one (1) will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $70.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

KESHA & MACKLEMORE @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 12, 2018 – January 14, 2018

For the Kesha & Macklemore Ticket Giveaway, enter between 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018 by being the 7th caller at

1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Friday, July 27, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $70.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

LANA DEL REY Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – January 16, 2018

For the Lana Del Rey Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Lana Del Rey on Friday, January 19th at Prudential Center in Newark,

New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

The Night Before National Flyaway Contest

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

Click here for contest rules

FALL OUT BOY AT FRESH LIVE 3-45 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 16, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 8, 2018 and 4:00PM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to thirty (30) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on January 17, 2018 at Fresh Live at 3-45 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Republic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FALL OUT BOY AT FRESH LIVE 3-45 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 8, 2018 – January 15, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 8, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2018. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on January 17, 2018 at Fresh Live at 3-45 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Republic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STOP & SHOP GIFT CARD Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the Stop & Shop Gift Card Giveaway, enter weekdays between 11:00AM ET and 3:00PM ET from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive a one-hundred dollar ($100) gift card to Stop & Shop. Value of gift card is $100.00. Gift Card courtesy of Stop & Shop, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

TAYLOR SWIFT AT METLIFE STADIUM

December 4, 2017 – January 7, 2017

For the Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway, enter online at fresh1027.com/contests between 12:00am ET on Monday December 4, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on Sunday, January 7, 2018 by filling out all fields in the Enter to Win Form. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, January 8, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert on Saturday, July 21st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DAUGHTRY AT ST. GEORGE THEATRE

December 12, 2017 – January 7, 2017

For the Daughtry Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00am ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on Sunday, January 7, 2018. Four (4) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, January 8, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Daughtry in concert on Saturday, March 17th at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island. Approximate value of tickets $90.00. Tickets courtesy of St. George Theatre. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAKS, VAL & PETA LIVE TOUR

December 13, 2017 – January 7, 2018

For the Maks, Val and Peta Live On Tour: Confidential Ticket Contest, enter online between 12:00am ET on Wednesday December 13, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on Sunday, January 7, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly on Monday, January 8, 2018 selected and upon verification and will receive TWO (2) tickets to Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, valued at approximately $100.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

SIX FLAGS HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

December 19, 2017 – December 25, 2017

For the Six Flags Holiday in the Park Ticket Contest, enter online at fresh1027.com/contests between 12:00am ET on Tuesday December 19, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on Monday, December 25, 2017 by filling out all fields in the Enter to Win Form. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 and upon verification and will receive Four (4) tickets to Six Flags Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (valid through January 1, 2018), with an approximate value of $160.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MODELL’S GIFT CARD

December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

For the $250 Modell’s Gift Card Giveaway enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 18, 2017 and 11:59AM ET on Friday, December 22, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly on Friday, December 22, 2017 selected and upon verification and will receive a $250.00 Modell’s Gift Card, valued at approximately $250.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

LA FITNESS 3 MONTH MEMBERSHIP

December 4, 2017-December 8, 2017

For the LA FITNESS 3 MONTH MEMBERSHIP Contest, enter online between 12:00AM ET on December 4, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on December 8, 2017. UP to five (5) winners will be selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and the winner will receive a three-month premier membership to an LA FITNESS in New Jersey upon confirmation of eligibility. The approximate retail value of the prize is $225.00 and the certificate is valid for a membership to a premier single state nonrenewable club membership and excludes LA FITNESS “Signature” Clubs. Certificate is redeemable by nonmembers only. WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Trip To Las Vegas For New Year’s Eve Weekend

December 4, 2017 – December 8, 2017

Contest details and official rules here.

MOLLY’S GAME ADVANCED SCREENING TICKETS

December 8, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the MOLLY’S GAME ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, December 8, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Molly’s Game on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater, with an approximate value of $20.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (BE GLAMMED) GIVEAWAY

December 4, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (BE GLAMMED) Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, December 4, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to Fresh 102.7’s Holiday Jam on December 13th at the Beacon Theatre featuring The Backstreet Boys, Fergie and Gavin James plus On Demand Hair & Makeup services from BeGlammed with an approximate value of $620.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (SENNHEISER) GIVEAWAY

December 5, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (SENNHEISER) Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to Fresh 102.7’s Holiday Jam on December 13th at the Beacon Theatre featuring The Backstreet Boys, Fergie and Gavin James courtesy of Sennheiser, the HD1 Free, Sennheiser’s most compact Bluetooth headphone ever with an approximate value of $270.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (LEXUS) GIVEAWAY

December 1, 2017 – December 7, 2017

For the FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (LEXUS) Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, December 1, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Friday, December 8, 2017 and upon verification, will receive The Fresh Holiday Jam Lexus Experience which includes four (4) floor seat tickets to Fresh 102.7’s Holiday Jam on December 13th at the Beacon Theatre featuring The Backstreet Boys, Fergie and Gavin James plus transportation to the show and a meet & greet with one or more of the performing artists. Approximate prize value is $1,000.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (EMPIRE CITY) GIVEAWAY

December 1, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the FRESH HOLIDAY JAM (EMPIRE CITY) Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, December 1, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Fresh 102.7’s Holiday Jam on December 13th at the Beacon Theatre featuring The Backstreet Boys, Fergie and Gavin James courtesy of Empire City Casino. Approximate prize value is $70.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

INGRID MICHAELSON AT TERMINAL 5

December 11, 2017 – December 13, 2017

For the Ingrid Michaelson Ticket Giveaway, enter between Monday, December 11, 2017 and Wednesday, December 13, 2017 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Eight (8) winners will be randomly selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Ingrid Michaelson in concert on Thursday, December 14th at Terminal 5 in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets $90.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

INGRID MICHAELSON AT TERMINAL 5

December 11, 2017 – December 13, 2017

For the Ingrid Michaelson Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59AM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Ingrid Michaelson in concert on Thursday, December 14th at Terminal 5 in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets $90.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

PITCH PERFECT 3 ADVANCED SCREENING TICKETS

December 15, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the PITCH PERFECT 3 ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway, enter between Friday, December 15, 2017 and Sunday, December 17, 2017 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Twenty two (22) winners will be randomly selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Pitch Perfect 3 on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater, with an approximate value of $20.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

PITCH PERFECT 3 ADVANCED SCREENING TICKETS

December 12, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the PITCH PERFECT 3 ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Pitch Perfect 3 on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater, with an approximate value of $20.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DOWNSIZING ADVANCED SCREENING & GULLIVER’S GATE GIVEAWAY

December 13, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the DOWNSIZING ADVANCED SCREENING AND GULLIVER’S GATE Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Downsizing on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater as well as passes to see the largest miniature world in New York City, Gulliver’s Gate located in Times Square. Approximate value of prize is $92.00. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FERDINAND ADVANCED SCREENING GIVEAWAY

November 29, 2017 – December 6, 2017

For the FERDINAND ADVANCED SCREENING GIVEAWAY, enter online 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Five (5) winner will be randomly selected on Thursday, December 7, 2017 and upon verification, will receive four (4) passes to the Advanced Screening of Ferdinand on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater with an approximate value of $40.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS AT JONES BEACH GIVEAWAY

November 27, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the MAGIC OF LIGHTS GIVEAWAY, enter online 12:00AM ET on Monday, November 27, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Five (5) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive a family car pass to see Magic of Lights, a holiday drive-through light display at Jones Beach State Park with an approximate value of $30.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

WIGS & WISHES GIVEAWAY

November 24, 2017 – December 1, 2017

For the WIGS & WISHES GIVEAWAY, enter online 12:00AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2017 and 11:59AM ET on Friday, December 1, 2017. Ten (10) winner will be randomly selected on Friday, December 1, 2017 and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Madison Square Garden’s charity event “Wigs & Wishes.. One Night With The Stars From Broadway, TV, Film and Music” on Monday, December 4, 2017 with an approximate value of $120.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAROON 5 TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 24, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the MAROON 5 Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Maroon 5 perform live on their Red Pill Blues Tour at Prudential Center on October 6, 2018 with an approximate value of $100.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE ADVANCED SCREENING TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 23, 2017 – December 13, 2017

For the JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Thursday, December 14, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see an advanced screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday, December 18, 2017 at a Manhattan theater with an approximate value of $20.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

KID ROCK TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 17, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the KID ROCK Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Kids Rock perform live on his “Greatest Show on Earth Tour” at either Prudential Center on Friday, March 9, 2018 or at NYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, March 10, 2018 with an approximate value of $100.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

THE LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR AT CONEY ISLAND BOARDWALK GIVEAWAY

November 17, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For THE LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR AT CONEY ISLAND BOARDWALK Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Friday, November17, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall performing on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk with an approximate value of $80.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DEMI LOVATO TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 17, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the DEMI LOVATO Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Demi Lovato perform live with special guest DJ Khaled on Friday, March 16, 2018 at Barclays Center or Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Prudential Center with an approximate value of $100.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

PHILLIP PHILLIPS TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 16, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the PHILLIP PHILLIPS Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Phillip Phillips perform live on his “Magnetic Tour” on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Irving Plaza with an approximate value of $80.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

ANDY GRAMMER TICKET GIVEAWAY

November 16, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the ANDY GRAMMER Ticket Giveaway, enter online 12:00AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to see Andy Grammer perform live on his “The Good Parts Tour” on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Irving Plaza with an approximate value of $80.00 per prize. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.