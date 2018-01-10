Singer Zara Larsson in the Adorama Live Theater (Photo: WBMP)

We were spoiled with some AWESOME pop music in 2017, so I wanted to do a special episode of POP-A-Squat that highlight some of those songs. The twist is… I picked 12 songs from last year that were amazing but didn’t necessarily reach their full potential on the pop radio charts here in the US.

What are some of the songs that made my list? “Touch” by Little Mix, “DNA” by BTS, “Symphony” by Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson, and “I Like Me Better” by Lauv.

So who or what is to blame for these songs fizzling out before becoming a #1 hit!? I mean, it could be a handful of things… lack of promotion, the song being released at the wrong time, or too many other singles being released around the same time (and unfortunately when that happens, some great songs get lost in the shuffle).

Anyways, enough with the technical stuff. Check out my FULL list below, then comment with some songs you’d have on YOUR list!

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7