There’s one thing that Karen really really can’t stand..and it’s when she tells someone “thank you” and instead of them responding “you’re welcome” they respond “uh huh!” Jeffrey revealed that he and Karen went to lunch on Monday and when they were getting their food and Karen thanked the clerk, the clerk said “uh huh” and Karen was not happy!

Meanwhile, Producer T sees nothing wrong with saying “uh huh” when someone says “thank you.” Listen to the clip above to hear Karen, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony argue with Producer T about saying “uh huh!”

Is saying “uh huh” when someone says “thank you” rude? Comment below!