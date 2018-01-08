WIN On Fresh: Taylor Swift | Daughtry | More »

We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music – The 4th Annual The Night Before featuring Dave Matthews Band on Saturday, February 3rd at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Night Before is sold out and your only way in is to win.

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two on location experiences gameday ticket packages, listen weekdays in the 8am, 2pm, and 6pm hours for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest!

When you hear it, text the codeword To 72881 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest! Or, enter online at entercomcontest.com.

Message And Data Rates May Apply.

