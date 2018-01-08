This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed the struggle that we are all dealing with in this freezing weather: awkward clothes!

Karen chilled in the house all weekend with her Uggs on, pink plaid pajama pants and a blue camo ‘DJ Khaled’ hoodie.and her kids said she looked homeless!

Jeffrey actually braved the cold but you won’t believe what the hell he put on!

Listen above to hear about Karen & Jeffrey’s cold weather struggle.

What’s your cold weather struggle? Comment below!

–Karen & Jeffrey