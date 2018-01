Fall Out Boy performs during Fresh 102.7's Fresh Holiday Jam at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2, 2015 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Local)

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to join us for a special Fresh Up Close & Personal with Fall Out Boy on Wednesday evening,

January 17th at our Fresh Live at 345 Theater in the city courtesy of Republic Records. Only way in is to win!

Sponsored By: Subway and Stop & Shop