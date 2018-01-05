Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JT season has arrived.

Justin Timberlake is back in a big way, dropping his massive new single, “Filthy,” ahead of the forthcoming album, Man of the Woods.

Related: Justin Timberlake Releases New Single ‘Filthy’

While fans delve into the futuristic tune, Timberlake has revealed the complete tracklist for the new full-length.

As previously reported, both Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys will feature on Man of the Woods.

See the full tracklist below.