Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

This will be one holiday and birthday John Legend won’t soon forget.

Related: John Legend to Star in Live Musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’



The singer and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, were aboard the now infamous flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo earlier this week that was forced to turn around and return to L.A. four hours into the trip. It had been discovered that one of the passengers was aboard the plane without a ticket.

Teigen shared the ill-fated trip in detail on Twitter while also taking selfies with fans and capturing moments of her and Legend together.

And as it turns out, it was during the diverted international flight that the singer celebrated his 39th birthday.

“It’s John’s birthday here in the sky!,” Teigen tweeted. “Wish John Legend a happy birthday!”

See the tweet below.

It’s john’s birthday here in the sky! Wish @johnlegend a happy birthday! https://t.co/S92z99CsVV —

christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017