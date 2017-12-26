Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé shared some of her holiday spirit with three fun and festive videos posted to her Instagram account yesterday (Dec. 25).

Related: Beyoncé Orders Biëryoncé Beer to Cease and Desist



The short clips find the pop star engaging in a little animated cosplay, featuring Bey’s face superimposed over two different cartoon images of Santa Claus. In a third clip, Beyoncé transforms into a dancing reindeer.

Watch the videos below and feel some of Beyoncé’s warm, holiday glow.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:02am PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:02am PST