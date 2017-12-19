Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, Kelly Rowland and Ciara teamed up to bring holiday cheer to the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Wearing red Santa hats, the pop stars went from room to room singing Christmas carols and assisting with arts and crafts.

Ciara posted a video of herself and Rowland performing “Jingle Bells” by a child’s bedside. Both artists shared photos to social media after the day of service work, and Rowland said she had a great time: “The smiles I saw yesterday made my heart smile! I had so much fun!!! Can’t wait to do it again!”

The hospital shared an image of its own along with a message of thanks to Rowland and Ciara:

“They brought a smile to these kids’ faces… It helped get our minds off things and made us feel better. I felt like a weight had been taken off my shoulders. We could just relax and have fun.”

See highlights from the famous friends’ day of giving back here: