This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed that NYC topped a list that they’re not sure we should be proud of: drivers in NYC honk at people more than in any other state.
Intern Anthony agrees with this list because he has beeped his horn so much that he actually wore it out and had to take it back to get fixed after only having the car for two years!

Listen above to hear all about Intern Anthony’s road rage!

What’s the most annoying thing about driving in NYC? Comment below!

Check out the list HERE.
