There’s a woman from the UK that is so terrified of turkey that she has avoided Christmas dinner with her family…and has been doing so for over 20 years! This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about stupid things that they are afraid of. Karen is terrified of possums, while Jeffrey is scared to death of deer!

Listen above to find out the surprising thing that Intern Anthony is scared of!

–Karen & Jeffrey