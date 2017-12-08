“Satin Dolls,” the strip club in Lodi, NJ that served as the fictional “Bada Bing” on The Sopranos is closing for good! Karen & Jeffrey are upset because they are fans of the show and never got to visit the club. Karen has visited the Full House house in San Francisco and Intern Anthony actually visited the house that Tony Soprano lived in on The Sopranos show.

Listen above to hear the fictional place that Jeffrey has visited in real life.

Have you ever visited a fictional place from TV in real life? Comment below!

Read more about ‘Satin Dolls’ closing for good.

–Karen & Jeffrey