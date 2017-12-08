WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam + Meet & Greet | Taylor SwiftMaroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsAndy Grammer | Kid Rock | NYE Weekend in Vegas | More »
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York’s Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the NYE reveal on social media. See the tweets below.

