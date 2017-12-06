Xtine Richie & Jason Mraz (Fresh 102.7)

Jason Mraz recently stopped by Fresh to talk about his Broadway debut in Waitress the Musical. He absolutely LOVES it! Well, except for all the pie he has to eat that’s not vegan. I’m on board with this trend of Fresh artists stepping onto the Broadway stage but was wondering what that means for new music.

See Also: Sara Bareilles to Join Jason Mraz on Broadway for ‘Waitress’

We haven’t had new stuff from Jason in awhile and I think we need his voice in these dark times. So I had to ask… Could this different creative space inspire songwriting?

“This show requires me to have a much clearer head than I’ve had in a long time,” Jason tells Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie. “So I come home and pick up my guitar and it just feels different, sounds different and it sings differently… by the time I get home I just want to keep singing.”

Ok, so, is there new music on the way soon?

“There is!,” says Jason. “There’s a lot actually, it’s just figuring out how to curate it and when to release it. I can guarantee that in early 2018 there will be new music… There is a wealth of material and I definitely look forward to sharing it and being available to share it.”

Related: Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

He’s in Waitress the Musical through January and for two weeks he’s doing the show with Sara Bareilles! The show is at the Brooks Atkinson Theater. Get your tickets now!

Oh hey @jason_mraz! Thanks for coming by today to hang out. EVERYBODY GO SEE HIM in @WaitressMusical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January! –@xtinerichie pic.twitter.com/ylWciAP0XK — Fresh 102.7 (@Fresh1027NY) November 21, 2017

—Xtine/Fresh 102.7