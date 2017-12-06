WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam + Meet & Greet | Taylor SwiftMaroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsAndy Grammer | Kid Rock | NYE Weekend in Vegas | More »
By Christine Richie
Filed Under:Broadway, Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles, waitress
Xtine Richie & Jason Mraz (Fresh 102.7)

Jason Mraz recently stopped by Fresh to talk about his Broadway debut in Waitress the Musical. He absolutely LOVES it! Well, except for all the pie he has to eat that’s not vegan. I’m on board with this trend of Fresh artists stepping onto the Broadway stage but was wondering what that means for new music.

See Also: Sara Bareilles to Join Jason Mraz on Broadway for ‘Waitress’

We haven’t had new stuff from Jason in awhile and I think we need his voice in these dark times. So I had to ask… Could this different creative space inspire songwriting?

“This show requires me to have a much clearer head than I’ve had in a long time,” Jason tells Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie. “So I come home and pick up my guitar and it just feels different, sounds different and it sings differently… by the time I get home I just want to keep singing.”

Ok, so, is there new music on the way soon?

“There is!,” says Jason. “There’s a lot actually, it’s just figuring out how to curate it and when to release it. I can guarantee that in early 2018 there will be new music… There is a wealth of material and I definitely look forward to sharing it and being available to share it.”

Related: Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

He’s in Waitress the Musical through January and for two weeks he’s doing the show with Sara Bareilles! The show is at the Brooks Atkinson Theater. Get your tickets now!

Xtine/Fresh 102.7

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live