By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry and the Catholic Church were named victors in a court case against real estate developer Hollister on Monday (Dec. 4). The pop star sued the developer and a jury sided with Perry, agreeing the company interfered with Perry’s planned $14.5 million purchase of an empty convent in California’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

The court ruled that Hollister acted with malice against Perry and the church and as a result, both parties were awarded $10 million in damages which they will split.

Perry first tried to purchase the property from the Archdiocese in 2015. Before the sale was finalized, the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary decided to sell the eight-acre property to Hollister. Shortly after, the Archdiocese sued, claiming ownership over all assets belonging to the Sisters.