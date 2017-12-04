Sam Smith Makes Humanitarian Trip to Jordan, Asks Fans for Help

By Annie Reuter

Sam Smith recently returned from war-stricken Jordan with newfound perspective. A global ambassador for War Child UK, an organization that aims to protect and support children affected by war, Smith is using his celebrity to bring awareness to his fans of the recent atrocities in the region

Throughout several posts on social media, Smith reveals what his visit to Amman, Jordan was like and urged fans to help with the relief efforts.

“To my wonderful fans, I am so excited to announce that I have become a global ambassador for the incredible humanitarian group @WarChildUK,” Smith tweeted Monday morning (Dec. 4) alongside photos with two of the children he met during his trip.

“I’m here in Amman as an ambassador of WarChild,” Smith said later in a video clip. “If what had happened to these kids had happened to me as a kid, I know for a fact I would be angry. Seeing family members blown up, seeing people killed in the street. When I went into that War Child camp today, there is honestly something really positive going on in the camp. It’s unbelievable. It was just amazing to me. The things that I have seen ignites a fire in me to help. Please, please, please help.”

For more information and to help, visit warchild.org.