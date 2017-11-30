WIN On Fresh: Maroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsFresh Holiday Jam | Andy Grammer | Kid Rock | More »

Ed Sheeran to Debut ‘Perfect’ Remix Featuring Beyoncé Tonight

Filed Under: Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

This morning, Sheeran announced that he will release a remix of “Perfect,” featuring Beyoncé tonight (Nov. 30) at 7pm ET.

Related: Ed Sheeran Shares Wintry ‘Perfect’ Video

Sheeran made the reveal via an Instagram, which earned 583,100 likes and 23,100 comments in just two hours. He began teasing a high-profile collaboration last week but wouldn’t say who was the superstar guest. Now the secret is out: Beyoncé will bring her singular stardom to the English crooner’s latest hit.

See the announcement below.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live