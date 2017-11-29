WIN On Fresh: Maroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsFresh Holiday Jam | Andy Grammer | Kid Rock | More »

You’ll Never Believe The Random Job Meghan Markle Had Before Becoming An Actress

Filed Under: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed some shocking info about Prince Harry’s fiance Meghan Markle: she was a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal back in 2006.

Karen & Jeffrey revealed the most random jobs they’ve ever taken in order to pay the bills. Jeffrey was actually once an actor’s hand double in a movie. You will never believe the job that Karen had back in the day.

Listen above to hear about Karen’s most random job… which includes a cage!

What’s the most random job you’ve ever had? Comment below!

Read more about Meghan Markle’s past HERE!

Karen & Jeffrey

