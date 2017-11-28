Artists React to 2018 GRAMMY Nominations

By Scott T. Sterling

With the arrival of this year’s GRAMMY awards nomination came a deluge of artists reacting to the early morning news.

Related: GRAMMY Nominees for 2018 Announced

There was much appreciation, shock, elation, and in at least the case of breakout singer, Khalid, a sense of speaking a dream into reality.

See how the toast of this year’s GRAMMYS reacted to being among those who received a highly coveted nod for the big prize.

I’m humbled & grateful that my album “Joanne” was nominated & also my song “Million Reasons.” Thank u so much Monst… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 28, 2017

I just heard I was nominated for a #Grammy for Love So Soft!! Congrats to @edsheeran @ladygaga @Pink and @KeshaRose… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 28, 2017

Reason why Bodak Yellow is nominated 😏cause no matter how much you front !you turn up like this when it comes on 💪🏾… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@iamcardib) November 28, 2017

Got off a long flight to find out “I Could Use A Love Song” is nominated for a freaking Grammy! I can’t process tha… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 28, 2017

So many beautiful talented women/friends of mine are nominated & ughh it's so amazing to see @alessiacara @sza… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 28, 2017

ALSO some incredibly talented MEN who speak so much truth & spread light @kendricklamar @S_C_ @thegreatkhalid… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 28, 2017

Waking up this morning to the most incredible news. Feeling incredibly grateful. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/mLaXJVqQSv —

Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 28, 2017

I’m freaking out right now. #GrammyNominations God is so good!!!! —

Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) November 28, 2017

thank you to our team, our fans, our family and the @RecordingAcad for the 2 Grammy nominations we are incredibly blessed 🙏 —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) November 28, 2017

Wow wow wow wow wow! This is incredible. #GRAMMYs twitter.com/recordingacad/… —

Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 28, 2017

really honoured to be given this kind of acknowledgment. I’m not sure what to say or feel at the moment, but for no… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

ac (@alessiacara) November 28, 2017

We're grateful to have a song that means so much to us nominated for a GRAMMY this year! @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) November 28, 2017

Thanks to all of you for making that Latin Grammy win a reality and this nomination for an American Grammy possible… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Shakira (@shakira) November 28, 2017

Beyond proud of this album and couldn’t be more honored to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) November 28, 2017

Damn right I slept in my lucky socks last night —

Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 28, 2017

Well dang y'all! Woke up to a Grammy nomination this morning for It Aint My Fault. So rad! Thanks so much for love. #GRAMMYs 🙌🏼 —

Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 28, 2017