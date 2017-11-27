WIN On Fresh: Maroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsFresh Holiday Jam | Andy Grammer | Kid Rock | More »

Do You Go All Out When It Comes To Christmas Decorations?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked to Intern Anthony about the drama in his neighborhood over Christmas decorations. Intern Anthony lives in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn — a neighborhood known for their over-the-top Christmas lights and decorations and some residents are saying it has gotten out of hand with all of the visitors.

Karen says she can’t relate because sometimes she doesn’t get her Christmas decorations up until the week of Christmas. Click the link above to hear if Jeffrey is an overachiever or an underachiever when it comes to decorating his house for Christmas.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating your house for Christmas? Comment below!

Read more about the drama HERE.

Karen & Jeffrey

