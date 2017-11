Enter now for your chance to win a pair of passes to see an advanced screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday, December 18th at a Manhattan theater.

Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting becoming the adult avatars they chose.

Don’t miss Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas as they star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters everywhere December 20th.