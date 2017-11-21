What’s The Awkward Question You Face Every Thanksgiving?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about the awkward question that will be asked this Thanksgiving.

Producer T said that every Thanksgiving she’s asked if she is a lesbian because she is single and only brings her girlfriends around. Karen said in the past, her family used to grill her about having kids at the Thanksgiving table.

Listen above to hear what Jeffrey’s is not looking forward to being asked about this holiday season?

What awkward question will you be asked on Thanksgiving? Comment below!

—Karen & Jeffrey