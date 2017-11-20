OnTheList: Best AMAs Performances of 2017

My perfect night is watching a few hours of performances on a music awards show. Usually, there are one or two standouts but the AMA’s had a bunch last night. Here were my favorites.

P!nk and Kelly Clarkson. These two voices coming together for the first time couldn’t be anything less than epic. It was better than I ever could’ve imagined. They really brought out the best in each other and it was a beautiful tribute to our first responders.

P!nk & Kelly Clarkson Open AMAs with Cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Everybody Hurts’

Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston. Xtina sang her heart out. You could tell it meant a lot to her. It also shows how incredible Whitney was and how she made it all look so effortless. Whitney is in a class by herself but Xtina came pretty close.

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 25 Years of ‘The Bodyguard’ with Soundtrack Medley

Lady Gaga is an incredible performer and that was clear once again last night. You got a glimpse of what her tour is like. She’s got the voice, the passion and emotion. Go see her live!!

Imagine Dragons and Khalid. Imagine Dragons are always electric on stage. You can feel how much they love what they do. They enjoy themselves and it’s contagious. Adding Khalid to the mix just took it up another notch.

Imagine Dragons & Khalid Mash Up ‘Thunder’ and ‘Young Dumb & Broke’

P!nk is constantly pushing the limits and this performance was no different. She performed hanging off of a skyscraper all the while dancing and singing live! Do you know how much strength that takes? Talk about feeling your fear and doing it anyway. She said she panicked but still pulled off a brilliant, beautiful, and badass performance!

HOLY SHIT @PINK'S @AMA PERFORMANCE IS THE STUFF OF LEGEND — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 20, 2017

Kelly Clarkson has one of the best voices in music. She’s never anything less than perfection. The AMA’s were just another moment for her to shine.

—Xtine/Fresh 102.7