Introducing Your New Favorite Drinking Game… “Social Sabotage”

Need a new game in your arsenal for when you have friends over? Social Sabotage is set up a lot like Cards Against Humanity, except this card game incorporates social media. The caption underneath the YouTube ‘how to’ video reads, “Introducing the card game that lets friends attempt to sabotage your beautiful, curated life.”

Pretty cool, right? This game is DEFINITELY not for the faint of heart, and probably not for someone like myself, who really only uses my social media platforms for work… ’cause that would just be, bad.

Plus, if you are drinking while playing this game, the more intoxicated you get, the most you most likely be willing to do (ugh). Your family and friends are gonna be looking at your Facebook page wondering what the heck is going on.

Check out the website HERE.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7