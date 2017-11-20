Has Your Kid Ever Destroyed Something?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about a kid that recently went to Sephora with his mom who ended up destroying over $1,300 in makeup after he dug his little fingers into one of the eyeshadow palettes. Karen revealed that her kids have destroyed a bunch of things, including new furniture on the same day they bought it, ruined her car, etc.

Although Jeffrey doesn’t have any kids, he did admit that his dog Jack Tripper has destroyed a couple of things. Click the link above to hear about what Jeffrey’s dog has destroyed!

What has your kid destroyed? Comment below!

Read more about the kid that destroyed $1,300 in makeup at Sephora HERE.

—Karen & Jeffrey