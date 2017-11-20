Does Jack Antonoff Feel Any Kind Of Pressure When Working With Taylor Swift?

Jack Antonoff, aka Bleachers, swung by the radio station to talk about everything… no, seriously… from Fun., to working with Taylor Swift and Lorde, to… burgers?

Jack and I started off the conversation talking about why a lot of artists’ first albums are their best. He chalked it up to having a lifetime to work on a debut album, then having to follow that up with a sophomore album in, like, a year. Jack said he didn’t experience that with Bleachers, however, because he’d already gone through the ‘sophomore woes’ with Steel Train, and then Fun. (even though a lot of people thought “Some Nights” by Fun. was their first album because of how wildly successful it was in comparison to their actual debut album).

We then went on to talk about him executive producing Lorde’s latest album, “Melodrama”, as well as working on several tracks on Taylor Swift’s “Reputation”. He said he never feels pressure to ‘deliver’ when working with high caliber artists like Taylor, because he doesn’t quantify success the same way most people do. He doesn’t care about how many times something goes platinum, he cares about how happy he (and the artist he’s collaborating with) is with the end product. Is it a great song? Will it stand the test of time?

Big thank you to @JackAntonoff for rolling through to @Fresh1027NY!!! Such a nice guy. Interview will be up at https://t.co/pKRAQ8Ac9K soon! pic.twitter.com/AGFRDR9DpA — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 20, 2017

We somehow ended the conversation on the hilariously odd topic of his mother being a horrible cook. I asked if his father were here, would he agree with that statement? He said yes, without hesitation. So, I have no idea what Jack has planned for Thanksgiving, but hopefully, someone else will be cooking (sorry Jack’s mom).

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7