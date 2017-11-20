BTS Highlights from the AMAs

From Rachel Platten sitting on RM’s lap, to their pic with super-producer Marshmello, to their performance… K-Pop sensation BTS had quite the experience at the AMAs. This was their first televised performance in the United States, so you know they were gonna bring the heat. They had, without a doubt, the most talked about performance of the night, and had artists like Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and Khalid coming up to them to introduce themselves.

Dick Clark Productions (the production company that puts on the AMAs) seemed to be well aware of BTS’ loyal fanbase… so to capitalize on that, they put the BTS performance almost all the way at the end of the show… so make sure they didn’t see a HUGE dip in viewership and social media activity earlier on. If Diana Ross didn’t pretty much HAVE TO close out the show due to the award she was receiving, I guarantee you BTS would have closed out the show.

When the #AMAs have @BTS_twt close out the show because they know how many people are actually tuned in just for them. We're on to you. — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 20, 2017

​In my ​ ​tweets below, you can see BTS dancing along to Demi Lovato performing “Sorry Not Sorry”, and also Camila Cabello‘s reaction to BTS singing “Havana”. I would LOVE to see the boys collab with either Demi or Camila, but I think the most realistic team up to come from the AMAs would be a Marshmello / BTS song… and god, that would be epic! Marshmello DID favorite my tweet about wanting them to collaboration… so who knows, maybe?

.@Camila_Cabello comments on Billboard's IG post about @BTS_twt singing her song: "BTS singing 'Havana' is what red carpet dreams are made of. #amas" pic.twitter.com/ogUPWu8WSS — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 20, 2017

​Fans also appreciated the fact that after the award show, the boys skipped out on the after-party to do a live stream for their ‘army’. ​They know how important their fans are to their success, so the fact that they decided to celebrate with their fans rather than industry peeps… it’s beyond commendable.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7