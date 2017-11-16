WIN On Fresh: Phillip Phillips | Bleachers: Up Close & Personal | Fresh Holiday Jam | Andy GrammerBleachers @ Brooklyn SteelMore »

Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors Unite on ‘Home’

Filed Under: Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors talk with Fresh 102.7's Christine Richie, 'Up Close and Personal' with fans at Fresh 102.7 in NYC. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/CBS Local)

By Scott T. Sterling

Bebe Rexha, X Ambassadors, and Machine Gun Kelly have collaborated on a new song, “Home.” The track is taken from the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix movie starring Will Smith, Bright.

The anthemic track showcases all three artists, culminating in a massive chorus. An official music video is expected to debut on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

Bright: The Album is due for release on Dec. 13. The movie premieres on Dec. 22.

