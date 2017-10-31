WIN On Fresh: Maroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsFresh Holiday Jam | Andy Grammer | Kid Rock | More »

South Brooklyn Bar Turning Into Ax-Throwing Venue

Mike Adam
There’s this place called Urban Axes in Philly, not far from where my wife and I live, and the place is a HUGE hit. I’ve been there several times, and every time I went, I left thinking ‘how is something like this not all over the country yet?’ Well, apparently I wasn’t the only one thinking that.

In December of this year, Kick Axe Throwing (622 Degraw St.) will open its’ doors. The owners are Ginger Flesher-Sonnier and Darren Sonnier, and once they see how people take to Kick Axe in Gowanus, Brooklyn, they’re already talking about potentially expanding to DC and Philadelphia (giving Urban Axes some competition).

The fee? $35 per person. And for that price, you’ll get an expert thrower helping you every step of the way… to ensure you’re hitting nothing but bullseyes before you wrap up your session. A lane can serve up to a dozen people on two targets, making Kick Axe perfect for large groups… work parties, birthday parties, all that.

Now the big difference I noticed between Urban Axes in Philadelphia and the soon-to-be Kick Axe in Brooklyn? Urban Axes is BYOB. I know what you’re thinking… ‘way to make something already dangerous even more dangerous’. But trust me, the precautions they take are meticulous. And if you can (safely) add booze to any activity, it’s IMMEDIATELY more enticing.

  1. Ginger Flesher Sonnier says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Hi Mike, thank you so much for writing about Kick Axe! It’s going to be awesome. I wanted to let everyone know that we will have a liquor license in Brooklyn, DC, and Philly, so no need to BYOB (although I know that has its own appeal). We will start testing Brooklyn in a few weeks; DC will be open around March of 2018 and Philly in the late Spring. From there, hopefully we will just keep on Kicking Axe! 🎯

