Karen and Jeffrey Reveal the One Simple Trick To Make You Irresistible To Men

If you think the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, think again! This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the one simple trick you can do to become irresistible to men… and it has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with… Kylie Jenner?!

Speaking expert Jade Joddle says that women with low, raspy voices, like Kylie’s, are more likely to seduce men.

So, how can you achieve that sexy voice?

All you’ve got to do is lower your voice and speak very slowly and breathy. Of course, Karen and Jeffrey thought the whole thing was ridiculous and thinks NO ONE should ever try to talk like a Kardashian.

Listen below to hear Karen’s sexy voice, and hear Jeffrey pull off a perfect Kardashian impression!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey