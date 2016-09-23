WIN On Fresh: Maroon 5 | Demi Lovato | Phillip PhillipsFresh Holiday Jam | Andy Grammer | Kid Rock | More »

Up Close And Personal With Sting

Filed Under: sting, Up Close And Personal

Fresh 102.7 was proud to welcome Sting to the Adorama Live Theatre in NYC on Tuesday evening, September 27th.

A few lucky fans got Up Close and Personal with Sting during an acoustic performance and interview on our StubHub Stage.

Watch the replay of our Facebook LIVE interview with Christine Richie and Sting below!

Celebrate the upcoming release of his new album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop project in over a decade, hitting shelves and online retailers on November 11th.

Courtesy of Interscope Geffen A&M.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Pamela Straub says:
    September 26, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Have you picked your winners for this contest yet ??

    Reply
    1. Joey says:
      September 26, 2016 at 3:50 pm

      The online contest has ended. Winners will be chosen shortly.

      Reply

