Watch Natalie Cole Perform ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ with Whitney Houston

By Hayden Wright

Since Saturday’s news that jazz and R&B legend Natalie Cole had passed away at 65, tributes have flooded social media. One video that resurfaced throws back to a time when she performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with Whitney Houston in 1990.

The clip shows both late superstars at their very best, sharing the stage and the song’s poignant lyrics about friendship and perseverance. The Simon and Garfunkel classic is stirring as ever with Cole and Houston’s singular gifts.

Though their vocal stylings may have differed, both Cole and Houston belonged to musical dynasties and battled deeply personal demons in the public eye. Their complicated lives had one undeniable common denominator: enduring musical legacies.