More From One Direction’s “Up All Night” Tour DVD

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 22: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik of One Direction perform live on stage at St James Theatre on April 22, 2012 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
One Direction perform live on stage at St James Theatre on April 22, 2012 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Time for another sneak peak at the forthcoming One Direction release, Up All Night – The Live Tour DVD. The guys have released a performance clip of “More Than This.”

If you note their outfits, you’ll see they’re in the autumn segment of the show — and every 1Der has a piece of purple clothing on. The show is split into three seasons, opening with summer, moving into autumn, and finally into the winter. It closes with an encore in which the audience are invited to a very special dinner with the guys.

The DVD will be released on May 29th.

  1. 20poorandfabulous says:
    May 10, 2012 at 11:11 pm

    they seriously need to up the dance moves!!!

