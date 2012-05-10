More From One Direction’s “Up All Night” Tour DVD

Time for another sneak peak at the forthcoming One Direction release, Up All Night – The Live Tour DVD. The guys have released a performance clip of “More Than This.”

If you note their outfits, you’ll see they’re in the autumn segment of the show — and every 1Der has a piece of purple clothing on. The show is split into three seasons, opening with summer, moving into autumn, and finally into the winter. It closes with an encore in which the audience are invited to a very special dinner with the guys.

The DVD will be released on May 29th.

-Courtney E. Smith

